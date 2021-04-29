Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) General Counsel Lori M. Henderson Sells 6,600 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total value of $1,176,714.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,337,353.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:MRNA traded down $3.04 on Thursday, hitting $175.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,714,545. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $45.01 and a one year high of $189.26.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.41 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 3948.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Moderna by 236.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 24,312,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,903,000 after purchasing an additional 17,086,635 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,913,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,107,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Moderna by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,795,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,412,000 after purchasing an additional 761,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 177.5% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,056,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,335,000 after purchasing an additional 675,609 shares during the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Moderna from $215.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Moderna from $169.00 to $178.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. SVB Leerink restated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on Moderna from $107.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.22.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

