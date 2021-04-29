Moderna (MRNA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.62 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.44). Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The business had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3948.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Moderna to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $178.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna has a 1-year low of $45.01 and a 1-year high of $189.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.86 and a 200-day moving average of $129.56. The company has a market cap of $71.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.30, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $925,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,624,597 shares in the company, valued at $300,550,445. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total transaction of $1,913,719.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,473,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,597,631. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,717,412 shares of company stock worth $834,855,635. 29.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $234.00 price objective (up from $208.00) on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $169.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.22.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

