MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) Short Interest Down 54.4% in April

MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 761,700 shares, a decrease of 54.4% from the March 31st total of 1,670,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 601,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MOGU by 200.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 64,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 42,766 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of MOGU during the 4th quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of MOGU by 106.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 160,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 82,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.89% of the company’s stock.

Get MOGU alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on MOGU in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.80 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:MOGU traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $1.66. 150,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,440. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.89 and a 200-day moving average of $2.27. The firm has a market cap of $159.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.93. MOGU has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $6.85.

MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. MOGU had a negative return on equity of 11.00% and a negative net margin of 309.58%. The company had revenue of $22.46 million for the quarter.

MOGU Company Profile

MOGU Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the online fashion and lifestyle business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online platform that primarily offers a range of fashion apparel and other products provided by third party merchants, including beauty products and accessories.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for MOGU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MOGU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.