Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.570-3.670 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.110. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock traded up $5.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $212.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 497,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,835. The company has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $195.34 and a 200 day moving average of $152.97. Mohawk Industries has a 12 month low of $67.79 and a 12 month high of $213.61.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.66. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Equities analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MHK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $157.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $155.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Mohawk Industries has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $150.06.

In other news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $297,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,081 shares in the company, valued at $2,271,228. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total transaction of $927,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,128,855.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,580 shares of company stock worth $2,130,390 over the last ninety days. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Featured Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.