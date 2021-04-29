Molecular Future Price Up 1.3% Over Last Week (MOF)

Molecular Future (CURRENCY:MOF) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 29th. Molecular Future has a market capitalization of $36.38 million and $5.84 million worth of Molecular Future was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Molecular Future coin can now be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00000794 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Molecular Future has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Molecular Future Profile

Molecular Future (CRYPTO:MOF) is a coin. It was first traded on December 20th, 2017. Molecular Future’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,481,225 coins. The official website for Molecular Future is www.molecular.cc . Molecular Future’s official Twitter account is @molecular_cc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Molecular Future is a decentralized digital asset management ecosystem that is based and founded by multiple Hong Kong companies (China Fortune, HBCC, XBTING Fund, HCASH Foundation, and Collistar Capital). It's a platform designed to provide its user's related Blockchain-based products, guidance through the Blockchain industry, agency trading software, and media information. The issued token by Molecular Future is MOF an ERC 20 Ethereum-based token. MOF is a medium of exchange in the Molecular Future ecosystem, acts as a reward payment of the different campaigns running and completed transactions with MOF token. “

Molecular Future Coin Trading

