Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Hits New 52-Week High After Strong Earnings

Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $261.49 and last traded at $261.49, with a volume of 1292 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $248.66.

The company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.92 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MOH. Truist upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $267.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.27.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.44, for a total transaction of $82,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total value of $183,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $238.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.42.

About Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

