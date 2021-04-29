Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) rose 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $54.75 and last traded at $54.67. Approximately 85,585 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,473,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.87.

TAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molson Coors Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.24.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.37). Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. On average, analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.49 per share, with a total value of $44,490.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,094.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Simon Cox sold 10,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $496,642.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,091 shares in the company, valued at $2,428,482.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 1,685.7% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 1,592.0% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile (NYSE:TAP)

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

See Also: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.