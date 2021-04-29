MonaCoin (MONA) Hits Market Capitalization of $177.97 Million

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. MonaCoin has a total market capitalization of $177.97 million and approximately $19.24 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MonaCoin coin can now be bought for $2.71 or 0.00005022 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53,910.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,767.54 or 0.05133573 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $257.91 or 0.00478411 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $890.57 or 0.01651943 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $414.63 or 0.00769102 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $285.86 or 0.00530249 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.53 or 0.00064044 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $232.60 or 0.00431464 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004281 BTC.

MonaCoin Profile

MonaCoin (CRYPTO:MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

