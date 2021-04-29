Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Hits New 12-Month High at $71.39

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $71.39 and last traded at $71.25, with a volume of 807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.90.

MCRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.86 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 7.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the first quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 933.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 120,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,031,000 after purchasing an additional 108,496 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,955,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,721,000 after acquiring an additional 70,997 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 221,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,572,000 after buying an additional 46,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,739,000. 62.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 24, 2021, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

