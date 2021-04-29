Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 7.77%.

NASDAQ:MCRI traded up $5.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,106. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.37 and a 200 day moving average of $57.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.86 and a beta of 1.66. Monarch Casino & Resort has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $70.89.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCRI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist upped their price target on Monarch Casino & Resort from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 24, 2021, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

