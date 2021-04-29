Monavale Price Tops $1,192.05 on Top Exchanges (MONA)

Monavale (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 29th. Over the last seven days, Monavale has traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Monavale has a total market cap of $8.02 million and $44,372.00 worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monavale coin can now be purchased for approximately $1,192.05 or 0.02223607 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Monavale alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $254.71 or 0.00475124 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004309 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 36.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00006305 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000697 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Monavale Profile

Monavale (CRYPTO:MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 7,840 coins and its circulating supply is 6,729 coins. The official message board for Monavale is medium.com/@digitalax . Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monavale is www.digitalax.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Monavale Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monavale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monavale should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monavale using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monavale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monavale and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.