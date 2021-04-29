Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Sets New 1-Year High at $56.68

Shares of Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $56.68 and last traded at $56.68, with a volume of 3045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.06.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mondi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised Mondi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Mondi in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

The stock has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.42.

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging products; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

