Monero Classic Achieves Market Cap of $12.43 Million (XMC)

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. One Monero Classic coin can now be bought for about $0.65 or 0.00001208 BTC on popular exchanges. Monero Classic has a total market capitalization of $12.43 million and $36,153.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Monero Classic has traded up 24.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Monero Classic alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $407.34 or 0.00759236 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 44.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004202 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000478 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 447.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000319 BTC.

About Monero Classic

Monero Classic (CRYPTO:XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Monero Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.