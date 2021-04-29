MonetaryUnit Price Down 6% This Week (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. MonetaryUnit has a total market cap of $4.00 million and $17,202.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0181 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded 6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003134 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00012560 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003477 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.98 or 0.00298141 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About MonetaryUnit

MUE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 220,668,288 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

