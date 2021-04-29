Montecito Bank & Trust Sells 2,637 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Montecito Bank & Trust lessened its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,107 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,637 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises about 0.9% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $797,000. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 101,500 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 171,208 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,956,000 after acquiring an additional 56,532 shares during the period. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 7,488 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VZ. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $56.43 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.85 and a twelve month high of $61.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 52.18%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $86,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,433.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

