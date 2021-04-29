Montecito Bank & Trust Trims Holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Montecito Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,023 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EMB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,586,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,303,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,005,000 after acquiring an additional 256,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $384,000.

Shares of EMB opened at $110.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.97. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $99.06 and a 52 week high of $116.09.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

