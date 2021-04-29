Monticello Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,531 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Monticello Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 0.7% of Monticello Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Monticello Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $9,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $274.40. The company had a trading volume of 40,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,139. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $173.93 and a one year high of $278.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $263.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.09.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

