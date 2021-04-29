Monticello Wealth Management LLC Acquires 590 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Monticello Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Monticello Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,030,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,677,344,000 after purchasing an additional 960,505 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,026,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,304,000 after purchasing an additional 603,625 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,265,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,852,000 after acquiring an additional 94,500 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,711,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,117,000 after acquiring an additional 61,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,698,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,575,000 after purchasing an additional 120,269 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.83 on Thursday, hitting $217.04. The company had a trading volume of 188,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,389,918. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $138.37 and a 1 year high of $218.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $210.45 and a 200-day moving average of $196.31.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

