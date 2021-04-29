Monticello Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Monticello Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) by 72.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 172,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,402 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF makes up 1.1% of Monticello Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Monticello Wealth Management LLC owned 3.91% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $14,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $857,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,350,000. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,485,000.

NYSEARCA:SPGP traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $85.80. 700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,034. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.99. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 1 year low of $47.36 and a 1 year high of $85.77.

