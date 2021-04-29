Monticello Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Monticello Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Monticello Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $2,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,318,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,846,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611,657 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,208,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,855,000 after purchasing an additional 185,568 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 839,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,798,000 after buying an additional 229,389 shares during the last quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 27.0% in the first quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 674,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,577,000 after buying an additional 143,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 672,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,724,000 after buying an additional 17,222 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.96. The company had a trading volume of 9,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,330,268. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.87. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $52.48 and a one year high of $55.19.

