Monticello Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ)

Monticello Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,358 shares during the period. Monticello Wealth Management LLC owned 3.16% of Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF worth $3,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opes Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,777,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,504,000. WT Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $741,000. G&S Capital LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF by 105.7% in the first quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 45,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 23,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Change Path LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $486,000.

Get Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IDHQ traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.42. The stock had a trading volume of 6,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,701. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.57 and a 200 day moving average of $28.79. Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $21.96 and a 52-week high of $32.46.

The PowerShares S&P International Developed High Quality Portfolio (Fund), formerly the PowerShares Dynamic Developed International Opportunities Portfolio, is based on the S&P BMI International Developed High Quality Rankings Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in companies that are identified by the Index as high quality stocks based on historical records of earnings and dividends.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:IDHQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.