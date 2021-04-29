Monticello Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Monticello Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 360,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Monticello Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Monticello Wealth Management LLC owned 0.19% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $41,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 210.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,759,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,164,000 after buying an additional 1,192,349 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,920,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,659 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,065,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $828,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,083 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,802,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $797,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,025,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,185 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $116.71. 51,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,407,447. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.49. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $111.13 and a 12-month high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

