Monticello Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Monticello Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 383,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,535 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF comprises about 0.9% of Monticello Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Monticello Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $12,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 132,303.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,207,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204,597 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,846,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,948,000 after acquiring an additional 80,405 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,271,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,216,000 after acquiring an additional 5,191 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,020,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 975,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,571,000 after acquiring an additional 5,082 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:FNDF traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $32.91. 13,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 707,320. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.82. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $20.72 and a 12 month high of $33.31.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.