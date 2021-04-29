Monticello Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Monticello Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 32.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Monticello Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,955,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 25,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,117,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 47.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 16,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,957,000 after buying an additional 5,207 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWF traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $259.07. The company had a trading volume of 97,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,017. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $249.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.17. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $166.68 and a 52-week high of $262.70.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Article: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.