Monticello Wealth Management LLC Has $3.04 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Monticello Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 59.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,985 shares during the period. Monticello Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $3,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,029,000. Haverford Trust Co. grew its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 519,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,412,000 after acquiring an additional 31,767 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,253,000. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 679,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,751,000 after acquiring an additional 126,789 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

BAB stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.35. 4,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,429. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $31.30 and a 52 week high of $33.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.93.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

Featured Article: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.