Monticello Wealth Management LLC Has $3.10 Million Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Monticello Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 23.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,987 shares during the quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $3,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRLN. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.89. The company had a trading volume of 5,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,359. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.05 and a fifty-two week high of $46.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.81 and its 200-day moving average is $45.52.

