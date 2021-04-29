Monticello Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Monticello Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,588 shares during the period. Monticello Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twele Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 8,585 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 134,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,525,000 after acquiring an additional 9,552 shares during the period. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 360,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,424,000 after purchasing an additional 49,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 66,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHZ traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.14. The company had a trading volume of 16,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,333. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $53.64 and a 52 week high of $56.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.25.

