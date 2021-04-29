Monticello Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.04 Million in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 33,396 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,560,218 shares of the airline’s stock worth $445,602,000 after purchasing an additional 148,731 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 11.7% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,111,768 shares of the airline’s stock worth $434,245,000 after purchasing an additional 743,197 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,343,626 shares of the airline’s stock worth $249,066,000 after purchasing an additional 15,851 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 230.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,240,120 shares of the airline’s stock worth $197,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956,645 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,645,164 shares of the airline’s stock worth $123,291,000 after purchasing an additional 114,481 shares during the period. 74.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $964,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,144,171.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Montford sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $30,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,234.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,418 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,340 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LUV traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.85. The stock had a trading volume of 148,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,637,702. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.45 and its 200 day moving average is $50.48. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.47 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The stock has a market cap of $36.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.14, a PEG ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.85) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LUV. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.24.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

