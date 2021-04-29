Monticello Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,904 Shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS)

Monticello Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Monticello Wealth Management LLC owned 0.97% of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF worth $4,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF stock remained flat at $$87.18 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,825. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $43.99 and a 12-month high of $96.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.61.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DWAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.