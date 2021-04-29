Monticello Wealth Management LLC Purchases 59,422 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Monticello Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 97.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,422 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF makes up 1.0% of Monticello Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Monticello Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares MBS ETF worth $13,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MBB. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 11,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 24,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,017,000. Boltwood Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 25,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after buying an additional 10,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter.

MBB stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $108.63. 8,149 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,888,915. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.62. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $108.10 and a 1-year high of $111.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

