Monticello Wealth Management LLC Purchases 9,563 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Monticello Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 49.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,563 shares during the period. Monticello Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $2,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $69,000.

VCLT stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $102.17. The company had a trading volume of 15,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,842. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.90. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $97.22 and a 12-month high of $113.29.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.279 per share. This represents a $3.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

