Monticello Wealth Management LLC Purchases 96,271 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Monticello Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 700,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,271 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF comprises about 1.7% of Monticello Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Monticello Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.99% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $23,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 348.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $34.31. 7,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,936. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a one year low of $23.51 and a one year high of $34.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.85.

