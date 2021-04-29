Monticello Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Monticello Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 5,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Moulton Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.23. The company had a trading volume of 962,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,119,816. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $62.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.67%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.26.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

