Monticello Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB)

Monticello Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) by 154.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,288 shares during the quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC owned 0.19% of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Finally, Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $352,000.

Get iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of IGLB traded down $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $67.25. 24,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676,021. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.96. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $63.92 and a 52-week high of $74.42.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.