Monticello Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Monticello Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 702.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,968 shares during the period. Monticello Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of VEA traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.99. 417,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,886,883. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.09 and a 200-day moving average of $47.21. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.12 and a 52 week high of $51.46.

