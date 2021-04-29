Monticello Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Monticello Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 228,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,189 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF makes up 1.3% of Monticello Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Monticello Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $16,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Oak Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 28,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 12,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS EFAV traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.62. The company had a trading volume of 823,914 shares. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.43. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51.

