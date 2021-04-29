Monticello Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Monticello Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 769 shares during the period. Monticello Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,035,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,066,000 after purchasing an additional 279,042 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,127,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,266,000 after buying an additional 168,934 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,667,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,595,000 after buying an additional 129,997 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,370,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,748,000 after purchasing an additional 116,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 248.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,289,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,131,000 after buying an additional 920,113 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $223.62. 35,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,900. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $121.00 and a fifty-two week high of $226.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $217.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.50.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.