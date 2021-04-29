Monticello Wealth Management LLC Sells 13,440 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Monticello Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 376,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,440 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises 1.9% of Monticello Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Monticello Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $25,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,635,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,063,000 after purchasing an additional 407,301 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,174,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,452,000 after purchasing an additional 13,549 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,872,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,004,000 after purchasing an additional 28,175 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,356,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,985,000 after purchasing an additional 113,260 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $107,514,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.73. 3,263,265 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.97 and its 200 day moving average is $67.44. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.