Monticello Wealth Management LLC Sells 20,793 Shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF)

Monticello Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,793 shares during the period. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF makes up 0.8% of Monticello Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Monticello Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 4.34% of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF worth $10,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,099,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 192,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,365,000 after acquiring an additional 33,933 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after acquiring an additional 9,324 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 32,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Defensive Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA DEF traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.65. The stock had a trading volume of 588 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,602. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.14. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $47.22 and a 12 month high of $64.37.

Guggenheim Defensive Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Sabrient Defensive Equity Index (the Index). The Index is consisted of approximately 100 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria developed by Sabrient Systems LLC (Sabrient), from a universe of the United States-traded securities, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and American depositary receipts (ADRs).

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Defensive Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Defensive Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.