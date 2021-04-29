Monticello Wealth Management LLC Sells 39,815 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Monticello Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 483,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,815 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 4.5% of Monticello Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Monticello Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $58,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,738,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,704,000 after buying an additional 25,935 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,695,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,669,000 after buying an additional 297,581 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 4,452,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,471,000 after buying an additional 217,234 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,732,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,550,000 after buying an additional 143,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,428,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,234,000 after buying an additional 465,674 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $127.38. 742,051 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.58 and its 200 day moving average is $115.97. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

