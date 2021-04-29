Monticello Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,986 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.7% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 14,263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the third quarter worth $338,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 58.1% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,837 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after buying an additional 17,572 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the third quarter valued at $214,000. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $132.04. 305,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,485,389. The stock has a market cap of $208.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.11 and a 52-week high of $147.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.05 and its 200 day moving average is $135.81.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

Several analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $176.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.83.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

