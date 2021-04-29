Monticello Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY)

Monticello Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,807 shares during the quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.16% of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF worth $2,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 128,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:PGHY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.09. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,607. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.20 and a 12-month high of $22.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.05.

