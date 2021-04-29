Monticello Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Monticello Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 217,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,973 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Monticello Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Monticello Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $21,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFG. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 172.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 166.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFG traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $106.06. The stock had a trading volume of 430,262 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.39.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

