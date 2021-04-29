Monticello Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME)

Monticello Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME) by 28.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 180,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,069 shares during the period. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF comprises about 1.1% of Monticello Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Monticello Wealth Management LLC owned about 6.22% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF worth $14,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 75,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,713,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $6,157,000.

JPME stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $86.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,694. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $52.30 and a 1 year high of $87.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.81 and its 200-day moving average is $76.70.

