Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 36.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,076 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,382 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $9,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 24.1% in the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 31,951 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,896,000 after purchasing an additional 6,207 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 63,129 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $11,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 1.9% in the first quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,476 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 43,664 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,057,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total value of $42,985,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,153,070.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 839,487 shares of company stock worth $158,444,151. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $183.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $188.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $332.90 billion, a PE ratio of -115.34, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $98.86 and a 52-week high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of several research reports. Argus upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.69.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.