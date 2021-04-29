Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Has $42.54 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,625 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 3.5% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $42,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,221,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 22,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,332,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,928,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,359.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,154.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,898.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 45.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,296.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2,431.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. Mizuho lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,387.68.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

