Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC Purchases 8,000 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Amphenol by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 18,224 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,159 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 553 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

APH opened at $67.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.92. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $40.08 and a one year high of $69.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $40.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.51%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $65.50 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Amphenol has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.30.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

