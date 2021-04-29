Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Declares $0.62 Quarterly Dividend

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.62 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th.

Moody’s has increased its dividend payment by 47.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $320.04 on Thursday. Moody’s has a 12 month low of $235.13 and a 12 month high of $340.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $306.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Moody’s from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.33.

In other Moody’s news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,527 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.81, for a total transaction of $3,386,747.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,473 shares in the company, valued at $5,721,362.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total transaction of $135,843.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,064,288.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,118 shares of company stock valued at $4,771,584 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

