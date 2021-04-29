Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,783 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.06% of Moody’s worth $30,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Moody’s by 2.9% during the first quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 115,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,364,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its position in Moody’s by 3.4% during the first quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,756,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,359,000 after buying an additional 58,549 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Moody’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 50.8% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 138,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,345,000 after purchasing an additional 46,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 37.5% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 9,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total value of $135,843.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,064,288.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.81, for a total transaction of $3,386,747.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,721,362.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,118 shares of company stock valued at $4,771,584 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

MCO stock opened at $320.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $306.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.96. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $235.13 and a fifty-two week high of $340.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.92%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCO. Raymond James raised shares of Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $292.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.17.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

