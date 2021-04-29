Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target Raised to $325.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $315.00 to $325.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.55% from the stock’s current price.

MCO has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Moody’s from $292.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James raised Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.58.

Get Moody's alerts:

MCO opened at $320.04 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $306.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $284.96. Moody’s has a 52-week low of $235.13 and a 52-week high of $340.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $1.29. Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Moody’s will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Moody’s news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.81, for a total value of $3,386,747.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,721,362.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.50, for a total value of $476,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,118 shares of company stock valued at $4,771,584. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2,616.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,181,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,140,681,000 after acquiring an additional 9,806,220 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 17,777.2% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,510,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 7,468,752 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P acquired a new position in Moody’s during the first quarter worth $378,890,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth $249,758,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 1,467.4% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,020,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891,879 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.